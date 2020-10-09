Hersheypark announces expanded seasonal attractions for fall and winter

Hersheypark in the Dark and Hersheypark Christmas Candylane will be open extra weekends and feature new attractions this year, the park said.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark on Thursday announced it has added expanded experiences for its seasonal events, the Hersheypark In The Dark Halloween attraction and Hersheypark Christmas Candylane.

The park will have extra open weekends for both events, Hersheypark said.

Guests will be able to enjoy the park's new Chocolatetown region, which debuted this summer, at both seasonal events. Chocolatetown features the Candymonium hypercoaster, a new Kisses Fountain, the park's 101-year-old Carousel, new shopping locations, a virtual reality experience, and the first-ever Starbucks inside the park.

Hersheypark In The Dark

Hersheypark's Halloween attraction will be open for five weekends beginning Oct. 2 and running through Nov. 1, the park said.

The seasonal event will feature:

family-friendly rides and coasters, including night rides on Candymonium and lights-out rides on Laff Trakk, Lightning Racer, Wildcat, and Comet

safe trick-or-treating for guests 12 and under with 13 candy stops along a new trail throughout The Boardwalk At Hersheypark and Hershey’s Chocolate World Attraction

Attraction zoo experiences

festive Hershey Character experiences

fall food offerings

Guests can buy online now and save on a one-day admission to Hersheypark In The Dark ticket, which costs $44.95 plus tax for ages 9 to 61 (compared to $51.15) and $36.95 for ages 3 to 8 and ages 62 and older (compared to $40.15).

Children 2 and younger are free.

Current Season Pass Holders can enjoy unlimited visits to Hersheypark In The Dark as part of their year-long perks.

Hours, dates, tickets and Resorts reservations are now available at Hersheypark.com/Halloween.

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane holiday attraction will open to the public on select dates from Nov. 13, 2020, through Jan. 3, 2021. The attraction will feature:

more than 5 million twinkling lights -- the most ever for the seasonal celebration

rides and coasters, including the all-new Candymonium

Santa; an up-close look at all nine live reindeer on a newly expanded viewing platform

shopping in the all-new Hersheypark Supply Co. and HP Collections shops

Hersheypark Supply Co. and HP Collections shops signature hot chocolate and other sweet treats

Tickets for Christmas Candylane are on sale now at Hersheypark.com/Christmas for guests to buy early online and save.