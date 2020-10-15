Hershey Medical Center marks 50th anniversary with lighting of new sign atop building

The Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center began caring for the people of Central Pennsylvania on Oct. 14, 1970.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center marked the 50th anniversary of the facility's opening with the illumination of a new sign on top of the building Wednesday night.

The medical center began providing care to the people of Central Pennsylvania on Oct. 14, 1970.

Today, the 564-bed facility is Penn State Health's flagship teaching and research hospital. It has four missions: patient care, education, research, and community service.

At Wednesday's ceremony, the facility's first-ever patient, Nancy Nightwine, was on hand for the illumination, along with Penn State Health CEO Steve Massini, Hershey Medical Center president Deborah Birini, Penn State College of Medicine interim dean Dr. Kevin Black, and M.S. Hershey Foundation president and executive director Don Papson.