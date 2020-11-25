Hershey Gardens announces new family attractions for the holiday season

Holiday music ensembles, a new Candy Cane Cottage and a Winter Garden Scavenger Hunt are among the new features this year

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey Gardens is ushering in the holidays with a variety of activities sure to get the whole family celebrating the season.

Making its return to the Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory is a 14-foot-tall red and white poinsettia tree. Additional offerings this year include the Candy Cane Cottage, live music and a winter garden hunt.

Details on all holiday events listed below.

NEW! Candy Cane Cottage

Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 4-6, 11-13, 18-20, and 26-31

Located in the former Gift Shop, Candy Cane Cottage is a brief walkthrough experience that features giant candy canes and twelve snow-covered, lit Christmas trees. A visit to the cottage is included in the price of admission to the Gardens.

Hazardous and icy conditions on the walkway to the building may require temporary closure without prior notice.

NEW! Live Holiday Music in the Gardens

Available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 5-6, 12-13, 19-20, and 26-30

Various local musical groups will be performing live holiday music outside in the Gazebo, weather permitting. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair and a blanket; social distancing required. Included in admission.

Featured musicians:

Christian Yeager Music: Dec. 5, 6, 13, 19, 20, and 28-30

Canticle Handbell Quartet (Palmyra Church of the Brethren): Dec. 12

Grant Wareham and Derry Presbyterian Instrumental Ensembles: Dec. 26-27

NEW! Winter Garden Hunt

Open from Dec. 4-30

Guests can participate in a winter-themed scavenger hunt during their walk through the Gardens.

Free guides are handed out at the admissions desk. Included in admission.

Hershey Gardens is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with the following exceptions:

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Thursday Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed