Harrisburg's New Year's Eve celebration will be a virtual event this year, city says

Families can watch a virtual countdown and order balloon drop kits to ring in the New Year from home, the city says

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg's upcoming New Year's Eve celebration will be a virtual event this year, due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

The city announced the news on Wednesday.

“While New Year’s Eve may be different this year, there are still plenty of fun virtual activities planned for a safe celebration at home,” said Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse in a press release.

Families can sign up to reserve a free balloon drop kit to enjoy a “Countdown to Kid-Night” celebration at home.

A virtual countdown featuring Rascal, the mascot of the Harrisburg Senators, will be available for families to ring in the New Year.

Balloon-drop kits are limited and must be reserved in advance for a socially distanced, limited contact pick-up, the city said. Kits can be reserved at Harrisburgpa.gov/NYE. The deadline to reserve a balloon drop kit is Monday, December 14, or while supplies last, according to the city.

When the virtual countdown ends at midnight, viewers will see iconic Harrisburg locations and businesses followed by a fireworks compilation from previous years, organizers said. Local businesses and residents are invited to share photos and messages to be shown alongside the fireworks.

Photos and messages can be submitted online at Harrisburgpa.gov/NYE by Monday, December 21, the city said.

The community can also kick off the New Year by supporting local small businesses, according to the city. Restaurants and business offering dining, takeout specials or other sales happening on New Year’s Eve can be found online at explorehbg.com/NYE. Businesses that want to promote their NYE dining special or activity on this webpage should submit their information online by Friday, December 18.