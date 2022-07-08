Harrisburg woman convicted of murder in Christmas killing

Nafiisah McNeil, 28, was charged with third-degree murder for the stabbing of Leon White-Jones in 2020.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Dauphin County jury convicted a Harrisburg woman of third-degree murder for stabbing a man to death on Christmas.

Nafiisah McNeil, 28, was convicted recently for the December 25, 2020 stabbing of Leon White Jones.

McNeil stabbed White-Jones to death in front of her sister's home on the 2400 block of North 4th Street in Harrisburg.

Police responded to the scene and found him suffering from stab wounds, he was taken to a local hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.

The jury rejected McNeil's claim of self-defense. After the killing, the defendant fled and then entered her sister's home while police were present. While away, McNeil disposed of the knife.