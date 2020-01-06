Harrisburg will launch 'Saturday Nights in the City' initiative to support local restaurants

Every Saturday in June, portions of Harrisburg will be closed to vehicle traffic to allow for expanded outdoor seating for sit-down dining and table service

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse announced a new initiative to support local restaurants during the month of June.

"Saturday Nights in the City," launched in partnership with the Downtown Improvement District, will be held weekly this month beginning this Saturday.

During the event, certain streets downtown will be closed to traffic Saturday night to allow for expanded outdoor sitdown dining and table service.

The weekly event will run Saturdays from 6-9 p.m. along N. Second Street, from Market Street to Pine Street, including portions of State Street and North Street.

Restaurant staff and patrons are expected to follow social distancing guidelines and other precautions, Papenfuse said in a press release announcing the initiative.

“We know that businesses have faced challenges and struggles during this pandemic,” said Papenfuse. “I encourage residents to come support their favorite restaurants safely as we work together to get through these difficult times.”

Participating restaurants in this weekly event include:

Stock’s on Second

Carley’s Ristorante and Piano Bar

Café Fresco

Second Street Shawarma

Ad Lib Craft Kitchen and Bar (starting June 13th)

Sawyer’s, Bourbon Street Saloon

Zembie’s Sports Tavern

McGrath’s Irish Pub

Taste Buffalo

Arooga’s

Federal Taphouse

Mangia Qui

Rubicon

Cork & Fork

“I applaud the efforts of the City of Harrisburg to allow for street closures on behalf of the struggling restaurant industry,” said Mangia Qui owner Staci Basore. “This will allow for much needed revenue as well as provide us an opportunity to integrate on-premise dining, in conjunction with our ongoing delivery and take-out platform. We will be measured in our approach with regards to the safety and health of our guests and staff.”

The following streets will be closed from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the event days:

N. Second St. – From Market to Pine

State St. – Church to N. Second – westbound

North St. – Susquehanna to Third – westbound

In light of recent events, there will be increased police and security presence in the area, Papenfuse said.