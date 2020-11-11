Harrisburg University announces new date for Cage the Elephant concert postponed by COVID-19 outbreak

The Grammy-award winning rock band will now perform at Harrisburg's Riverfront Park at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2021, the school said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg University announced Wednesday it has rescheduled a Cage the Elephant concert originally set for June that was postponed by the COVID-19 outbreak.

All previously sold tickets for the June 18, 2020 show prior to its postponement will be honored on the new date.

Cage the Elephant is a two-time Grammy winning rock band hailing from Bowling Green, Kentucky. Deeply inspired by punk music, brothers Matt and Brad Shultz began playing music in high school with fellow students Jared Champion and Daniel Tichenor. Shortly after forming the band, the group made the bold move to London to start their career.

Their self-titled debut album gained them international attention, catapulting the band up the Billboard Alternative and Rock charts, achieving Platinum certification. Cage the Elephant has released four additional studio albums – 2011’s Thank You, Happy Birthday, the Gold- certified Melophobia, Tell Me I’m Pretty, and Social Cues on RCA Records in April of 2019.

The band won 2020’s Best Rock Album Grammy for Social Cues (RCA). The honor marks Cage the Elephant’s second win and the third time the group was nominated for a Grammy. The band won 2017’s Best Rock Album Grammy for Tell Me I’m Pretty and was nominated in 2015 for Best Alternative Music Album for Melophobia.