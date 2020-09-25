Harrisburg to hold 'Grab & Go Treat Night' instead of trick-or-treating this year

Mayor Eric Papenfuse said city officials will hand out treats at two city fire stations from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg will mark Halloween with a "Grab & Go Treat Night" instead of a traditional Trick or Treat night, mayor Eric Pepenfuse announced Friday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated trick-or-treating as a "high risk" activity for the spread of COVID-19, Papenfuse said.

But city officials will hand out candy to little ghouls and goblins while adhering to social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures during "Grab & Go Treat Night," which will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.

The treats will be available at Harrisburg Fire Station No. 1 on 1820 N. 6th St., and Fire Station No. 8 on 9 S. 13th St.

“We hope that this is a fun alternative for children throughout Harrisburg,” said Papenfuse. “It is important for us to follow health guidelines for the safety of residents.”