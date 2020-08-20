Harrisburg to extend 'Saturday Nights in the City' through end of September

The program closes streets in downtown Harrisburg to allow restaurants to have extra space for outdoor seating

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg mayor Eric Papenfuse announced that "Saturday Nights in the City," a weekly program that closes a number of streets in the city's downtown area on Saturday nights in an effort to support local restaurants, has been extended through the end of September.

In addition, Papenfuse provided an updated list of participating restaurants in Thursday's announcement.

The program is a partnership between the City of Harrisburg and the Downtown Improvement District.

“This program has been a great way for us to support our city restaurants,” said Papenfuse. “We look forward to extending this initiative through the end of September.”

During "Saturday Nights in the City," portions of N. Second Street, Third Street, State Street, North Street, and Conoy Street are closed between 5 and 10 p.m. so that participating restaurants can use the streets for outdoor seating.

The program will now run through September 26, Papenfuse said.

The participating restaurants are:

El Sol

Stock’s on Second

Carley’s Ristorante and Piano Bar

Café Fresco

Taco Solo

Ad Lib Craft Kitchen and Bar

Sawyer’s, Bourbon Street Saloon

Zembie’s

McGrath’s

Arooga’s

Taste Key West

Cork & Fork

Federal Taphouse

Rubicon

Mangia Qui

BurgerIM

Bollywood

The Brick Haus

Los Tres Cubanos

Second Street Shawarma

JB Lovedraft’s

Bacco

The Vegetable Hunter

Bricco

The following streets will be closed from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on these Saturdays:

N. Second St. – From Market to Pine

State St. – Church to N. Second – westbound

North St. – Susquehanna to Third – westbound, Second to Buttonwood

Conoy St

Third St. - Market to Chestnut