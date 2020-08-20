Harrisburg to extend 'Saturday Nights in the City' through end of September

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg mayor Eric Papenfuse announced that "Saturday Nights in the City," a weekly program that closes a number of streets in the city's downtown area on Saturday nights in an effort to support local restaurants, has been extended through the end of September.
In addition, Papenfuse provided an updated list of participating restaurants in Thursday's announcement.
The program is a partnership between the City of Harrisburg and the Downtown Improvement District.
“This program has been a great way for us to support our city restaurants,” said Papenfuse. “We look forward to extending this initiative through the end of September.”
During "Saturday Nights in the City," portions of N. Second Street, Third Street, State Street, North Street, and Conoy Street are closed between 5 and 10 p.m. so that participating restaurants can use the streets for outdoor seating.
The program will now run through September 26, Papenfuse said.
The participating restaurants are:
- El Sol
- Stock’s on Second
- Carley’s Ristorante and Piano Bar
- Café Fresco
- Taco Solo
- Ad Lib Craft Kitchen and Bar
- Sawyer’s, Bourbon Street Saloon
- Zembie’s
- McGrath’s
- Arooga’s
- Taste Key West
- Cork & Fork
- Federal Taphouse
- Rubicon
- Mangia Qui
- BurgerIM
- Bollywood
- The Brick Haus
- Los Tres Cubanos
- Second Street Shawarma
- JB Lovedraft’s
- Bacco
- The Vegetable Hunter
- Bricco
The following streets will be closed from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on these Saturdays:
- N. Second St. – From Market to Pine
- State St. – Church to N. Second – westbound
- North St. – Susquehanna to Third – westbound, Second to Buttonwood
- Conoy St
- Third St. - Market to Chestnut
Restaurant staff and patrons are expected to follow social distancing guidelines and other precautions. This is to ensure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience.