Harrisburg teenager steals car, toddler still inside

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Bureau of Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Lexington Street at about 3:00 p.m. on March 12 to investigate a reported car theft, with a three-year-old still inside.

The child's parent reportedly placed their child inside the started car before going back to lock their house.

While locking up, the parent told police they then saw an unknown person get into their vehicle and drive off.

Officers from multiple jurisdictions assisted with the search. An hour later, the vehicle was seen stopped around South 22nd and Brookwood Streets.

Police discovered a 14-year-old as the sole occupant in the stolen vehicle, and the individual was taken into custody.

Shortly after, police were informed of a toddler at a McDonald's located in the Uptown Plaza. This toddler was confirmed to be the same three-year-old who was taken and was found uninjured.