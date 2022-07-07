Harrisburg's Strawberry Square loses its trademark clock

The Chockablock Clock Ball Machine has been at Strawberry Square in Harrisburg since 1988, but it will soon be finding a new home.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Dauphin County shopping complex is losing one of its trademark features.

The Chockablock Clock ball machine has been at Strawberry Square in Harrisburg since 1988.

However, the contraption will soon find a new home, complex officials announced Thursday.

Officials say a first-floor stage and performance area will fill the space where the clock currently stands.

"As our tenants have changed over time, we expect the enhanced stage area will be much more welcoming to performers and special events of all types," Owner of Strawberry Square and President of Harristown Enterprises Inc., Brad Jones said.

Above the stage on the first floor, Jones said a cantilevered second-floor conference room and meeting room will overlook Strawberry Square.

"In addition, we will be creating a unique open-air conference and meeting room on the second floor which will enhance our ability to attract professionals, and allow our existing tenants, and others, needing conference space, to use a very special and exciting new place which will showcase this wonderful downtown hub of education and innovation," Jones said.

Jones said the purpose of the project is to serve the different educational, medical and residential facilities that have come to use the area.

The changing needs of the complex weren't the only reason for the break from tradition.

"We will miss the ball machine clock as a long-time feature of Strawberry Square, but our ability to repair and maintain it has become more challenging over the years," Jones said.

Jones says several organizations are looking to give the clock a new home, though the final decision hasn't been made yet.