Police: Three people injured Saturday in separate shootings in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating three shootings that injured three people in the city over the weekend.

One of the victims is a 12-year-old girl, police say. The second victim is an adult man. Both were injured in separate shootings on Saturday.

In a third incident on Sunday, another man was injured, according to police.

There was also a fourth shooting in which two people died early Sunday morning, police say.

The girl was injured in a shooting that occurred Saturday around 7:34 p.m. in the area of North 5th and Woodbine streets, according to police. She suffered a gunshot wound to her leg, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

The second incident occurred Saturday at 9:20 p.m. in the area of Rolleston and Hanover streets police say. The victim, an adult male, also suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and the injury did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

The victim in the second shooting was not cooperative when police responded. He was located in a home on the 1300 block of South 13th Street, police say.

On Sunday, a third man was injured in a shooting at 5:52 p.m. on the 1600 block of Ethel Street, police say. The victim was struck by gunfire and wounded in the buttocks and foot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and is expected to recover.

The investigation of all three incidents is ongoing, according to police.