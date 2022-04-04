Police: Three people injured Saturday in separate shootings in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating three shootings that injured three people in the city over the weekend.
One of the victims is a 12-year-old girl, police say. The second victim is an adult man. Both were injured in separate shootings on Saturday.
In a third incident on Sunday, another man was injured, according to police.
There was also a fourth shooting in which two people died early Sunday morning, police say.
The girl was injured in a shooting that occurred Saturday around 7:34 p.m. in the area of North 5th and Woodbine streets, according to police. She suffered a gunshot wound to her leg, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
The second incident occurred Saturday at 9:20 p.m. in the area of Rolleston and Hanover streets police say. The victim, an adult male, also suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and the injury did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.
The victim in the second shooting was not cooperative when police responded. He was located in a home on the 1300 block of South 13th Street, police say.
On Sunday, a third man was injured in a shooting at 5:52 p.m. on the 1600 block of Ethel Street, police say. The victim was struck by gunfire and wounded in the buttocks and foot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and is expected to recover.
The investigation of all three incidents is ongoing, according to police.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.