Man injured in Harrisburg shooting; police are investigating

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Harrisburg Wednesday night.

It occurred at about 8 p.m. in the area of South 21st and Berryhill streets, police say.

Responding officers located several spent shell casings in the area, but no suspects or victims.

A short time later, an adult male arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police say.

Police confirmed that the victim sustained his injury at the shooting scene.