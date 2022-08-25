Man injured in Harrisburg shooting; police are investigating

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Harrisburg Wednesday night.
It occurred at about 8 p.m. in the area of South 21st and Berryhill streets, police say.
Responding officers located several spent shell casings in the area, but no suspects or victims.
A short time later, an adult male arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police say.
Police confirmed that the victim sustained his injury at the shooting scene.
The investigation is ongoing, police say. Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.