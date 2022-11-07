x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Dauphin County

Harrisburg man critically injured in shooting; police are investigating

The 20-year-old victim was shot Sunday morning after an argument at 4th and Woodbine streets. Harrisburg Police are investigating the incident.
Credit: FOX43

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left one man injured.

It happened around 9 a.m. in the area of 4th and Woodbine streets, a spokesperson with the city said Monday.

A 20-year-old male victim was shot after being involved in an altercation at the scene. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, and is listed in critical but stable condition, the spokesperson said.

Detectives were expected to speak to the victim Monday to get more details about the incident, which remains under investigation.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

Doug Mastriano makes campaign stop in Harrisburg

Before You Leave, Check This Out