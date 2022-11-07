Harrisburg man critically injured in shooting; police are investigating

The 20-year-old victim was shot Sunday morning after an argument at 4th and Woodbine streets. Harrisburg Police are investigating the incident.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left one man injured.

It happened around 9 a.m. in the area of 4th and Woodbine streets, a spokesperson with the city said Monday.

A 20-year-old male victim was shot after being involved in an altercation at the scene. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, and is listed in critical but stable condition, the spokesperson said.