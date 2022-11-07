Harrisburg man critically injured in shooting; police are investigating

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left one man injured.
It happened around 9 a.m. in the area of 4th and Woodbine streets, a spokesperson with the city said Monday.
A 20-year-old male victim was shot after being involved in an altercation at the scene. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, and is listed in critical but stable condition, the spokesperson said.
Detectives were expected to speak to the victim Monday to get more details about the incident, which remains under investigation.