Harrisburg Police continue to search for eight accused Megan's Law violators

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from April 3.
Police in Harrisburg are searching for eight registered sex offenders accused of failure to comply with Megan's Law requirements.
The accused Megan's Law violators are identified as:
- Troy Hennigan
- Albert Hesley
- Divine Cobb
- Anthony Curry
- Slate Trimmer
- Dominic Smith
- Rashawn Swanson
- Benjamin Poindexter
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the above individuals is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip online.