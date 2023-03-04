Harrisburg Police continue to search for eight accused Megan's Law violators

All eight suspects are accused of failure to comply with Megan's Law requirements, according to Harrisburg Police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from April 3.

Police in Harrisburg are searching for eight registered sex offenders accused of failure to comply with Megan's Law requirements.

The accused Megan's Law violators are identified as:

Troy Hennigan

Albert Hesley

Divine Cobb

Anthony Curry

Slate Trimmer

Dominic Smith

Rashawn Swanson

Benjamin Poindexter