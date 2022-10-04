Harrisburg School District, police investigating 'potential threat' at John Harris Campus

The school district said there will be an increased police presence on the campus today 'out of an abundance of caution.'

One week after a large-scale fight involving 22 students on the campus, officials at John Harris High School in Harrisburg said they're investigating a potential threat at the school.

The update was posted on the school district's Facebook page Tuesday morning.

"This morning, administrators at John Harris Campus were alerted to a potential threat against the school. We are working in collaboration with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police to investigate and trace the origin of the threat. Out of an abundance of caution, there will be a police presence at John Harris Campus today.

"The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. We will continue to search all students, doors will continue to be monitored, and District and school administrators will continue to work closely with local police to address this potential threat. Anyone with information should contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police."

In the aftermath of last week's fight, where one student was reported injured, superintendent Eric Turman said in a statement that violence on campus "simply will not be tolerated," and promised to impose "the most serious disciplinary actions" toward those found to be involved.

The fight, which occurred outside the cafeteria at John Harris High School, reportedly involved 22 students.

Turman said the district met with Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams and Harrisburg Bureau of Police to "establish a partnership to provide additional support" at the high school in the days after the fight.