Thousands visit Farm Show Complex for Harrisburg RV and Camping Show

Organizers say visitors had a chance to explore some of the latest makes and models of RVs.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Families gathered at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg Saturday for one of the largest RV and camping shows in the area.

Visitors had the opportunity to attend several different seminars on everything from RV maintenance to finding the perfect campground. Organizers say roughly ten dealers are featured at this year's event and offer some of the latest makes and models of RVs.

They also say the show is a big hit with kids, who love to explore inside the vehicles.

"It's nice to come through the RVs and see the beds that they're going to sleep in. There's a lot of RVs here that have bunk beds and they love that. Just the thought of going with mom and dad on a vacation to explore the beautiful United States, it's something that everybody's looking forward to," said Vilma Fraguada, the President of Good Sam Events.