Harrisburg launches 17 repaving projects throughout the city

People who live and work in Harrisburg may see some street closures in the coming months, as the city launches a series of repaving projects.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Repaving work in the City of Harrisburg began on Aug. 11 as part of a series of repaving projects throughout the city.

Seventeen areas are scheduled for repaving in the next three months:

17th Street, between State and Liberty

15th Street, between 22 S. 15th and Market

14th Street, between Derry and Mayflower

Chestnut Street, between 15th and 17th

20th Street, between Bellevue and Cathedral

21st Street, between Brookwood and Berryhill

Hale Street, between Magnolia and Rudy

Wayne Street, between 16th and 17th

Ione Street, between Wayne and Sycamore

4th Street, between Division and Reels

Atlas Street, between Schyulkill and Seneca

Hamilton Street, between 3rd and 5th

Reily Street, eastbound lane between 7th and 6th

6th Street, southbound lane between Boyd and Reily

Intersection of 20th & Zarker

Intersection of 20th & Chestnut

Intersection of 21st & Chestnut

The locations span the city, including Uptown, Allison Hill, South Harrisburg ad East Harrisburg neighborhoods.

“Paving equals progress,” Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams declared at a press conference, adding that the work was necessary to beautify city streets and make them safer.

Streets located within school zones will get repaved first so they can be completed in time for back-to-school. For the rest of the projects, city officials said they prioritized problem areas.

“Problems that our plow guys our having with hitting potholes, complaints with residents,” said John Watson, public works highway manager. “I’ll go take a look and ride the streets. Right now it’s just doing a visual and picking a lot of the streets that were visually destroyed or damaged.”

Several people who live along the chosen streets said they were grateful for the work and didn’t mind having to move their car for a few days during the construction.

“The roads are pretty bad,” said Harrisburg resident Josh Gray. “My neighbor up the street, she had a damaged tire just a couple days ago from a pothole.”

The first eight projects alone will cost the city about $270,000. All but one project will be paved by the city’s Public Works department.