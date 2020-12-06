Harrisburg reminds residents that parking enforcement resumes Monday

While there's a grace period for residential permit parking, metered parking and street sweeping enforcement will begin on Monday, the City says.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg is reminding residents that enforcement of residential permit parking, along with street sweeping and metered parking, will resume on Monday.

To allow residents more time to apply for or renew their residential permits, the City will have an enforcement grace period for resident permit parking only, Harrisburg's Parking Enforcement Office said. Strict enforcement of resident parking permits will begin July 1.

Residents in permit zones are encouraged to complete the application process and obtain their permit prior to July 1st to avoid penalties, the Enforcement Office said.

Metered parking and street sweeping enforcement will have no grace period and will begin on Monday, the Enforcement Office said.

The Enforcement Office building, located at 123 Walnut St. Room 217, reopened today. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

For residential parking permits, residents are requested to bring (or mail copies of) all required materials, including driver's license, vehicle registration, and proof of residency. More details can be found at harrisburgpa.gov/parking-enforcement.