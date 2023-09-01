Harrisburg reintroduces curfew ordinance

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police confirmed that they will begin reinforcing a 2007 ordinance that mandates children under 18 years old to abide by a curfew.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials announced on Monday that a 2007 curfew ordinance will begin to be reinforced by police.

The "after hours" curfew states that children under the age of 18 may not be in a public place between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Sunday through Thursday nights, and 12 a.m. midnight and 6 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, unless for an approved reason.

A full list of conditions where curfew regulations will not apply include:

If the minor is accompanied by a parent, guardian or responsible adult.

If the minor is involved in an emergency

If the minor is engaged in an activity, such as work, a concert, or sporting event, or is returning home from said activity, without detour or stop.

If the minor is on the sidewalk directly next to their home.

If the minor is on an errand at the direction of a parent, with a signed note from the parent containing the following information: name, signature, address and telephone number of the adult authorizing the errand.

If the minor is traveling through the city.

"We need to do a better job by our kids. This ordinance is to benefit them," stated Harrisburg Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams. "There is no reason why children should be out at night, disrupting neighborhoods and getting involved in fights."

Any youth who attends the Harrisburg School District, and works at night, may pick up a work order form at the district's enrollment center between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Harrisburg Police officers announced that they will be picking up any minors caught violating the ordinance and returning them to their place of residence, and only release them to a parent, guardian or responsible adult.

If someone is picked up who does not live in Harrisburg, they will be held at the Public Safety Building until a parent, guardian or responsible adult picks them up.

"We plan on having additional enforcement details downtown during these times," said Commissioner Thomas Carter. "The goal is not to be the bad guy here. We just want our kids to be safe."