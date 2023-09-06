Hot trash: Harrisburg Public Works avoiding heat

The heat is on in South Central Pa. this week and people working outdoors are looking for relief. Harrisburg Public Works is changing trash pickup in the city.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Trash trucks are filling up in Harrisburg, even as the temperatures push into the high 90s. The heat is yet another challenge on top of an already taxing job.

Harrisburg Department of Public Works collects between 130 and 150 tons of trash on pickup days.

"Snow, storms, this is another aspect of the elements that we deal with," said David West, director of public works.

West said the ongoing heatwave has his crews starting early this week.

"They mayor has authorized us to be able to start earlier than out start time," West said. "We're starting at 4 a.m. so we can beat the heat."

Workers are getting a head start, hoping to keep trucks off the roads during the warmest part of the day.

"If it's too hot when dumping the cans with lifts, as you're shaking them the pullies come out, which is the pipes that hold the containers to the trucks," West added.

West said If employees get overheated, they swap out with a highway department employee and have a designated place to cool down.

Supervisors are watching crews all day long to make sure they're healthy and hydrated.

"We take them bottles of water throughout our entire routes through the entire city, keep them hydrated," West said. "Heat exhaustion is something that we do not want for our employees."