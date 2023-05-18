Police seek help identifying suspect in Harrisburg shooting that injured one person

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. on May 9 in the area of South 18th and Mulberry streets in the city, police said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect in a shooting that left one person injured in the city last Tuesday.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. in the area of South 18th and Mulberry streets, police said Thursday.

A juvenile victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire, according to police.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from a nearby camera and determined the suspect fired at the victim after exiting a vehicle that pulled up as the victim walked down the street.

The suspect vehicle is a white or light-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, model year 1999-2004, according to police.

Anyone with information on the video or the suspect is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip online.