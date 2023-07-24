HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the city over the weekend.
It occurred at 12:15 a.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of Market Street, according to police.
Responding officers located a man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. He was transported to a local hospital to receive emergency treatment, police said.
The incident remains under investigation. No suspects are in custody, according to police.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit an anonymous tip online.