HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the city over the weekend.

It occurred at 12:15 a.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of Market Street, according to police.

Responding officers located a man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. He was transported to a local hospital to receive emergency treatment, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. No suspects are in custody, according to police.