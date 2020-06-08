Harrisburg Police seek man wanted in 3 separate incidents

Rahfeek Scott, 26, is accused of throwing bricks at police cars during a protest on May 30, strangling a victim during a domestic incident, and fleeing from police

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are searching for a suspect charged in three separate incidents, including one where he's accused of throwing bricks at police vehicles during a May 30 protest in the city.

Rahfeek Scott, 26, is charged with rioting, institutional vandalism, and criminal mischief for his alleged actions in the protest, police say.

On July 19, Scott was charged in a domestic incident where he allegedly choked a victim to the point of near-unconsciousness at a home on the 800 block of Green Street, police say. He also allegedly threatened to kill the victim.

Scott is cahrged with felony strangulation and terroristic threats for the second incident, according to police.

On July 27, police say, Scott was spotted driving in uptown Harrisburg. Police attempted to perform a traffic stop, knowing Scott was wanted on charges in the prior incidents. Scott allegedly fled in his vehicle, striking another car after running through a stop sign. Scott fled on foot after the crash rendered his vehicle inoperable, according to police.

He is charged with flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing or attempting to elude police, accidents involving attended motor vehicles, and several summary traffic offenses, police say.