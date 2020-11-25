Harrisburg Police seek help in solving 2014 murder of Xavier Williams

The 23-year-old Harrisburg man was shot several times while returning from a corner store on the 1200 block of Kittatinny Street on Nov. 30, 2014, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are seeking help from the public in solving the murder of Xavier Williams, the victim of a deadly shooting on Nov. 30, 2014.

The 23-year-old Harrisburg man was returning from the corner store down the street at 4:30 p.m. when he was shot on the 1200 block of Kittatinny Street.

Police say Williams made it to the doorway of a friend's home and he was able to speak to them about the shooter before he died of his wounds at Hershey Medical Center.

Williams was studying to earn his GED at Harrisburg Area Community College, and he had a young daughter, his family said.