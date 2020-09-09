Harrisburg Police seek help in identifying suspect connected to Allison Hill arson investigation

The suspect is believed to be connected to five fires that were set in the city's Allison Hill area on August 19, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are seeking help in identifying a male suspect they believe is connected to the investigation of a series of fires set in the city in mid-August.

The man in the photograph wearing a black shirt with white lettering and black shorts is believed to be connected to five fires set in the city's Allison Hill area just after midnight on August 19.

Fires were reported in Mulberry, Market Evergreen, Zarker, and 13th streets in Allison Hill, police say.

The buildings damaged by the fires were abandoned or vacant, but one woman who was sleeping inside one of the buildings had to escape to safety through a window.

The woman was not injured, police say.