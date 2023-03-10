Police seek Harrisburg man accused of aggravated assault, strangulation

Warren Mayo, 59, is accused of attacking another person during a domestic incident last Saturday in the Allison Hill section of the city.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police and members of the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting another person during a domestic incident last weekend.

Warren J. Mayo, 59, is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation and terroristic threats in connection to the alleged incident, which police say occurred last Saturday in the Allison Hill section of the city.

Mayo is described as a Black man, about 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald.