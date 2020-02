Marcus David Stultz, 22, is wanted for attempted murder in a shooting on the 200 block of S. 17th Street, detectives say

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder in connection to a Jan. 22 shooting on South 17th Street.

Marcus David Stultz, 22, is a suspect in the shooting, which occurred on the 200 block of S. 17th Street.