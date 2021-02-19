Harrisburg Police warn against using furniture, other objects to 'save' parking spaces after digging them out of the snow

While they understand the frustration of having someone else use a space you've dug out, "saving" your spot is a violation of a city ordinance, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As Central Pennsylvania digs out from yet another winter storm, the Harrisburg Police Department is warning residents of the state capitol that they're not allowed to use furniture or other objects to "save" a parking spot on city streets after digging it out.

"(We) understand the frustration of shoveling out a parking spot, only to have someone else utilize it," the department said Friday in a press release. "But, would like to remind residents and visitors that sidewalks and roadways (to include designated parking areas) need to remain clear of any obstructions that could impede pedestrian or vehicle traffic."

According to Harrisburg Police, "Space saving" is a violation of Harrisburg City Ordinance Title 9 Part 3 Chapter 9, which states:

"It shall be unlawful to obstruct any sidewalk or street with any refuse or waste receptacle. All sidewalk areas and streets must be kept free from obstructions that could impede pedestrian or vehicle traffic. A violation of this provision shall constitute a Category 2 violation; an offense subject to a nontraffic summary citation and penalty."

Violations could result in a summary citation, pursuant to the city ordinance, police say.