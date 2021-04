Sandra Cook, 43, was last seen Monday night in downtown Harrisburg, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are searching for a missing woman.

Sandra Cook, 43, was last seen in downtown Harrisburg Monday night, police say. Her family and friends have not heard from her since.

Cook is described as a white woman, about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She also uses the name "Sasha," according to police.