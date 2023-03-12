Harrisburg police investigating Hall Manor shooting

Police were called to the Hall Manor Housing Community around 1:15 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police were dispatched to the Hall Manor Housing Community on Sunday, March 12, around 1:15 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired.

Officers reported locating an adult male victim in the area of 9 Row Hall Manor, and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim is expected to fully recover from his gunshot injury.