x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Dauphin County

Harrisburg police investigating Hall Manor shooting

Police were called to the Hall Manor Housing Community around 1:15 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
Credit: WPMT

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police were dispatched to the Hall Manor Housing Community on Sunday, March 12, around 1:15 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired.

Officers reported locating an adult male victim in the area of 9 Row Hall Manor, and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim is expected to fully recover from his gunshot injury.

Harrisburg Police are currently investigating, and anyone with information is asked to contact them at (717)-558-6900, or by submitting a tip on CRIMEWATCH.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Shapiro visits Pa. State Police Academy to tout new funding proposal

Before You Leave, Check This Out