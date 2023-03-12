Harrisburg police investigating Hall Manor shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police were dispatched to the Hall Manor Housing Community on Sunday, March 12, around 1:15 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired.
Officers reported locating an adult male victim in the area of 9 Row Hall Manor, and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The victim is expected to fully recover from his gunshot injury.
Harrisburg Police are currently investigating, and anyone with information is asked to contact them at (717)-558-6900, or by submitting a tip on CRIMEWATCH.