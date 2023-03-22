Police are investigating deadly stabbing in Harrisburg

A male victim died of his injuries at a local hospital after being found suffering from stab wounds on the first block of North 16th St. Tuesday night, police said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Harrisburg.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, on the first block of North 16th Street, according to Harrisburg Police.

Officers dispatched to the scene discovered the victim, who appeared to be suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries, police said.

Police have not yet released the victim's identity.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing, according to police, who have not yet released the identity of any suspect or suspects.