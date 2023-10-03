1 dead in crash involving Harrisburg Police vehicle; State Police are investigating

State Police are investigating the crash, which occurred at 12:34 a.m. in the area of Holly Street and S. 19th Street in the city.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a Harrisburg Police officer that left an 18-year-old man dead in the city overnight.

The crash occurred just after 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 3 on Holly Street, near the intersection with 19th Street, State Police said Tuesday.

It involved a white 2000 Mercury Sable and a Harrisburg Police vehicle, according to State Police. The police vehicle was responding to another call when the crash occurred, State Police said.

The 18-year-old victim was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Sable, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dauphin County Coroner's Office.

State Police did not immediately release the identity of the victim, pending notification of family. Investigators said the victim's identity will be released by the Dauphin County Coroner's Office at a later date.

Two other passengers, an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The police officer involved in the crash suffered minor injuries as well, according to police.

The driver of the Sable reportedly left the scene on foot and was last seen walking down Holly Street. Investigators are trying to determine his location, police said.

Harrisburg City spokesperson Matt Maisel said the Harrisburg Police officer will be placed on administrative duty after they are medically cleared to return, pending the outcome of the State Police's investigation of the crash.