Harrisburg Bureau of Police is seeking applicants who wish to become officers; here's how to apply

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police announced Friday it is accepting applicants to test for the position of police officer.
Act 120 certification is not required; the Bureau pays for police academy training.
The deadline to register is 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 24.
Testing for police officer positions has two components:
- Physical Agility Test: Saturday, Oct. 2 at Harrisburg Area Community College, 1 HACC Dr, Harrisburg
- Jeffrey E. Piccola Law Enforcement Complex Written Exam: Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at Commonwealth Charter Academy - 1 Innovation Way, Harrisburg
Harrisburg Bureau of Police officers receive:
- Competitive starting salary and benefits while in the academy
- Competitive medical, dental, vision and prescription drug coverage
- Defined pension plan and paid group life insurance
- Paid Vacation, sick and personal time
- Paid holidays and birthday
- No residency requirements
- 17 specialized divisions and task forces
To register for the test, go here.
For questions, please contact Sergeant Josh Hammer at jhammer@harrisburgpa.gov (717-695-6887) or Officer Colin Kerns at ckerns@harrisburgpa.gov (717-255-6473).
Visit harrisburgpa.gov for information on Harrisburg and its police department.