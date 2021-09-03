Harrisburg Bureau of Police is seeking applicants who wish to become officers; here's how to apply

Candidates must pass a physical agility test and a written exam. The deadline to register is 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 24.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police announced Friday it is accepting applicants to test for the position of police officer.

Act 120 certification is not required; the Bureau pays for police academy training.

The deadline to register is 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Testing for police officer positions has two components:

Physical Agility Test: Saturday, Oct. 2 at Harrisburg Area Community College, 1 HACC Dr, Harrisburg

Saturday, Oct. 2 at Harrisburg Area Community College, 1 HACC Dr, Harrisburg Jeffrey E. Piccola Law Enforcement Complex Written Exam: Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at Commonwealth Charter Academy - 1 Innovation Way, Harrisburg

Harrisburg Bureau of Police officers receive:

Competitive starting salary and benefits while in the academy

Competitive medical, dental, vision and prescription drug coverage

Defined pension plan and paid group life insurance

Paid Vacation, sick and personal time

Paid holidays and birthday

No residency requirements

17 specialized divisions and task forces

To register for the test, go here.

For questions, please contact Sergeant Josh Hammer at jhammer@harrisburgpa.gov (717-695-6887) or Officer Colin Kerns at ckerns@harrisburgpa.gov (717-255-6473).