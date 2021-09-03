x
Dauphin County

Harrisburg Bureau of Police is seeking applicants who wish to become officers; here's how to apply

Candidates must pass a physical agility test and a written exam. The deadline to register is 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 24.
Credit: FOX43

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police announced Friday it is accepting applicants to test for the position of police officer. 

Act 120 certification is not required; the Bureau pays for police academy training. 

The deadline to register is 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Testing for police officer positions has two components:

  • Physical Agility Test: Saturday, Oct. 2 at Harrisburg Area Community College, 1 HACC Dr, Harrisburg
  • Jeffrey E. Piccola Law Enforcement Complex Written Exam: Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at Commonwealth Charter Academy - 1 Innovation Way, Harrisburg

Harrisburg Bureau of Police officers receive:

  • Competitive starting salary and benefits while in the academy
  • Competitive medical, dental, vision and prescription drug coverage
  • Defined pension plan and paid group life insurance
  • Paid Vacation, sick and personal time
  • Paid holidays and birthday
  • No residency requirements
  • 17 specialized divisions and task forces

To register for the test, go here

For questions, please contact Sergeant Josh Hammer at jhammer@harrisburgpa.gov (717-695-6887) or Officer Colin Kerns at ckerns@harrisburgpa.gov (717-255-6473). 

Visit harrisburgpa.gov for information on Harrisburg and its police department.

