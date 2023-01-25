Harrisburg pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles

A woman walking in the 1600 block of State Street in Harrisburg was struck by multiple vehicles on Jan. 24 and later died from her injuries.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian last night.

A woman walking in the eastbound lanes of the 1600 block of State Street in Harrisburg was allegedly struck by multiple vehicles and later died from her injuries.

Police say they arrived at the scene of the incident around 6 p.m. on Jan. 24. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died.