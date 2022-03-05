Harrisburg officials calling for seasonal workers to fill summer positions

The city is looking for 300 people to fill positions in the Parks and Recreation department.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Looking for a summer job? The city of Harrisburg wants you to work in its Parks and Recreation department.

City officials say they are looking for 300 people to fill seasonal positions in the department this summer. According to a media release from the city, if not enough people fill the open roles, some Parks and Rec programs will have to be cut.

In an effort to recruit more workers, Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams upped the pay for the jobs to between $12 and $18 an hour. However, some pool monitor positions will be $10 an hour.

Anyone 15 and older can apply. Harrisburg officials say teens looking to build their resumes, retirees and teachers with specialties are encouraged to apply for any fitting openings.

Jobs include lifeguards, pool managers, pool monitors, site leaders and recreational assistants. Employees will be spread out at various locations in the city at Jackson Lick Pool, Reservoir Park, Sunshine Park, Cloverleaf Park, 4th & Emerald Park and Radnor Park.