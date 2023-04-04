Survey says Harrisburg is one of the 101 Best Party Cities in the US

The state capitol checks in at No. 18 on a recent survey of the nation's best party cities by Bet MGM's Bonus Finder blog.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Looking for an epic night out?

According to one recent survey, central Pennsylvania residents don't have to drive too far to find a great party.

A recent study by Bet MGM Bonus Finder determined that Harrisburg is one of the top party cities in the United States.

Pennsylvania's capitol city checks in a No. 18 on the Bonus Finder survey of the 101 Best Party Cities in the U.S.

To come up with its list, Bonus Finder analyzed over 100 cities across the country in the following factors:

Music events

Bars

Nightclubs

Late-night food venues

Hotels

Casinos

Strip clubs

Average price of a drink

Average price of a hotel room

Average taxi cost from airport to city center

Last call at bars

The number of bars, hotels, nightclubs, casinos, strip clubs and late night food venues were calculated per 10,000 people. Each city has a normalized score out of 10 on each of the factors, before taking an average total normalized score across each of these scores to reach the final overall score out of 10.

Harrisburg earned high marks in average price of a drink (8.78), average price of a hotel room (9.54) and average cost of a taxi from the airport to the city center (8.81). Its overall average came in at 7.81.

That's better than the two other Pennsylvania cities surveyed—Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. They came in at No. 65 and No. 86, respectively.

The nation's No. 1 party city, according to Bonus Finder, is Miami Beach, Florida, which scored a perfect 10.0 rating.