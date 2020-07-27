Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center closes until further notice due to rise in COVID-19 cases

The center said it was not feasible to remain open as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise across the state. It will re-open at some point in the future

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center announced Monday it is closing until further notice due to the statewide rise in COVID-19 cases.

"With (COVID-19) cases surging here in Pennsylvania, and nationwide, the health and safety of our staff and our customers must come first," the center said in a Facebook post. "We tried to see if it would work for the staff, but at current levels, and with restrictions, it's just not feasible to remain open right now."

The center said it will spend the down time renovating its building and preparing for a grand re-opening when conditions are safer.

"We will return, bigger and better than ever," the center said.