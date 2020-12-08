Harrisburg medical imaging company agrees to $49,759 settlement to resolve potential False Claims Act liability

U.S. Attorney David J. Freed said Physician's Mobile X-Ray improperly billed Medicare for the transportation component of its services between 2014 and 2019

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg-based imaging services company agreed to a $49,759 settlement to resolve potential liability under the False Claims Act, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

Physician's Mobile X-Ray improperly billed Medicare for the transportation component of X-Ray equipment when services were provided to more than one Medicare beneficiary at the same location during the same trip, Freed said.

The company provides mobile imaging services, including ultrasounds and cardiac services, according to Freed.

While Medicare will reimburse providers for a transportation component associated with mobile imaging services, that transportation component should be apportioned when more than one patient at the same location receives an x-ray during the same visit, Freed said.

The United States alleged that Physician’s Mobile X-Ray failed to apportion its charges between 2014 and 2019, leading to overcharges to Medicare.

“Federal Medicare funds provide vital assistance to citizens in the Middle District of Pennsylvania and across the entire country every day,” Freed said in a press release. “A primary function of our ACE Unit is to ensure that providers are only reimbursed for authorized activities. When our monitoring function uncovered the issue in this matter, Physicians Mobile X-Ray cooperated in reaching a resolution that is fair to the taxpayers and the business alike.”