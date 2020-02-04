Harrisburg mayor to host virtual tree lighting ceremony

The community-based project is intended to provide hope and unity while supporting small businesses and families in need.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Mayor Eric Papenfuse will host a Facebook live event to unveil the lighting of the “Hope Tree” on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The community-based project is intended to provide hope and unity while supporting small businesses and families in need.

“The tree will be a source of hope during these uncertain times,” said Mayor Papenfuse. “Just like the individual lights on the tree, our community shines brighter with the support of each other. I thank TwinklyPRO for their donation of the beautiful lights, and Christmas Décor for donating their services in decorating the tree.”

Senator John DiSanto applauds the project's vision and looks forward to the Facebook live event.

“I was glad to help identify a location for this tree lighting and to raise awareness of this effort to support our local small businesses and residents during this challenging time,” said Senator DiSanto. “The amount of generosity and initiative that is being demonstrated in our community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is remarkable.”

WHAT: “Hope Tree Lighting” Virtual Event

WHERE: Live on facebook.com/thecityofhbg

WHEN: Thursday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Due to the Stay-at-Home order issued for Dauphin County, this is a live-streaming virtual event. The public is encouraged to visit the City's Facebook page to watch it live. This is to ensure the safety and well-being of the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. More information on The Harrisburg Hope Tree can be found at www.pahopetree.com.