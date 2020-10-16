Harrisburg man will serve up to 66 months in prison for running over woman, dog during domestic dispute

Tyrone Gibson was found guilty of aggravated assault and aggravated cruelty to animals. The woman suffered severe leg injuries and the dog died, prosecutors say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 23-year-old Harrisburg man will serve up to 66 months in prison for running over a woman and a dog and threatening to kill himself and a child by jumping from a rooftop during a 2019 domestic disturbance in the city.

Tyrone Gibson was sentenced to 33 to 66 months in state prison during a hearing in Dauphin County Court Thursday, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office.

According to evidence presented at his trial, Gibson was involved in a domestic incident with a woman on Nov. 23, 2019 in the Hall Manor section of Harrisburg. During the incident, Gibson ran over the woman's mother and the family dog with his car.

The woman suffered severe leg injuries and the dog died as a result of Gibson's actions, prosecutors say.

Gibson fled the scene, according to testimony.

After police obtained an arrest warrant for him, Gibson barricaded himself on the rooftop of a building on Market Street with a two-year-old child. He then threatened to kill himself and the child by jumping, according to prosecutors.

Several Harrisburg Police officers managed to tackle Gibson as he was attempting to jump, prosecutors say. The child sustained no injuries.

During sentencing before Judge Deborah E. Curcillo, Gibson said that he let his alcohol addiction spiral out of control, prosecutors say. He showed the judge pictures of his children and said they will drive him to make better decisions as he moves forward with his life.

As part of the sentence, the Court ordered drug and alcohol treatment. Judge Curcillo also ordered Gibson to serve seven consecutive years of probation following his prison term.

The mother of the child involved in the incident provided a statement to the court asking for leniency for the defendant, prosecutors say.

After sentencing, Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle credited the efforts of multiple Harrisburg police officers.

“These officers responded to one of the most dangerous types of calls—a domestic violence incident," she said. "Several of those officers risked their own lives on that rooftop to save not only the child’s life — but also risked their own lives to save the defendant.

"This was a terrible incident, but it could have been so much worse had it not been for the quick-acting heroic efforts of those officers.”