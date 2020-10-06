Harrisburg man will serve up to 40 years in prison for brutal rape of woman in 2017

Jose Figueroa Jr., 20, will have to serve at least 19 years of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole, Dauphin County Judge Scott Arthur Evans ruled.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Dauphin County Judge on Wednesday sentenced a 20-year-old Harrisburg man to up to 40 years in state prison for brutally raping a woman in 2017, according to the office of District Attorney Fran Chardo.

Jose Figueroa Jr. will not be eligible for parole until he serves at least 19 years of his sentence, Judge Scott Arthur Evans ruled. Figueroa was convicted in March of rape, criminal conspiracy, robbery, and related charges in the March 8, 2017 case.

While issuing sentence, Evans noted FIgueroa's “violent propensities and his anti-social propensities" and said Figueroa does not appear to be an individual who can be remedied by rehabilitation.

Evans added that during his 26-year tenure on the bench and in his prior years as a criminal defense attorney, Figueroa's case was the "most heinous" rape of an adult woman he had seen outside of cases resulting in death, Chardo's office said in a press release.



The judge cited the violent and degrading nature of the assault and the “conspiracy of horror” the defendant engaged in with his co-defendant, JayQuan Watson, who is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to all charges related to his role in the crime.

During trail, the 26-year-old victim, who was a friend of Watson's, said she picked up Watson and another man she did not know on the evening of March 8, 2017, prosecutors said.

While she did not know the second man, who was later identified as Figueroa, the victim testified that she felt safe because he was a friend of Watson's.

Later that night, the victim said, Watson held a gun to the back of her head and forced her to pull her car over. He and Figueroa then proceeded to rape the woman at gunpoint and pistol whipped her before she was able to escape from the car, running naked through the street to get help.

Detective Jon Fustine of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police was the lead investigator on the case, the DA's office said. Police received a tip that Figueroa was the second unknown assailant.

Ultimately, DNA testing linked Figueroa to the crime scene. The victim explained that the defendant used a plastic grocery bag as a condom during the rape. Police found the bag thrown under the victim’s abandoned car at the scene, according to testimony.

During the sentencing, Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle indicated that the victim did not wish to be present at sentencing.

“Please give those monsters no chance for a normal life just as they did to me," the victim said in a written statement read at the hearing.

At the sentencing hearing, Gettle cited the defendant’s extensive list of misconducts at the prison and his violent nature on the night of the rape.

Figueroa still faces additional charges for aggravated harassment by a prisoner for his conduct in the courtroom after closing arguments in the case, prosecutors said.

After the jury was removed from the courtroom, the defendant threatened the victim and spit on her boyfriend. A fight broke out in the courtroom with family members also becoming involved, according to prosecutors.