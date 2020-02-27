Harrisburg man will serve up to 23 months in jail; cops say he owned dog that attacked, injured 4-year-old girl

Jody Vermeulen owned the dog that attacked and injured the girl while she walked down Highpointe Drive in June 2019, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 33-year-old Harrisburg man will serve up to 23 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to a dog attack that inured a four-year-old girl last year.

Jody Vermeulen was charged after an investigation by Susquehanna Township Police determined he was culpable in the June 27, 2019 incident, which occurred on the 1500 block of Highpointe Drive.

According to police, a dog belonging to Vermeulen attacked the girl and her father as they walked down the street. The girl sustained injuries to her neck and was taken to the hospital for treatment, while her father was bitten in the hand, police say.

The dog was shot and killed during the attack, according to police.

Vermeulen was initally charged with recklessly endangering another person, dog attack causing serious injury, failure to have dog licensed for over six months, failure to vaccinate dog, failure to keep dog confined, and harboring a dangerous dog.