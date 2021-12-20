Harrisburg man charged in shooting that injured 4-year-old

Phillip Woods is charged with aggravated assault and related offenses in the incident, which left the victim injured, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police have charged a 49-year-old Harrisburg man in connection to a shooting that injured a four-year-old child in the city Sunday morning.

Philip Woods is charged with aggravated assault, person not to own or possess firearms, fugitive not to own or possess firearms, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and receiving stolen property, according to Harrisburg Police.

Woods is an adult caretaker of the four-year-old victim, who is in critical condition after suffering from a gunshot wound in an incident that occurred around 10:15 a.m. on the 300 block of S. 13th Street, according to Harrisburg Police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment after the incident, police say.

Woods was taken into custody and was arraigned on the charges at Dauphin County Court. He was remanded to Dauphin County Prison following arraignment.