Harrisburg man charged with burning Christmas wreaths at Maryland cemetery

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Maryland Deputy State Fire Marshalls arrested a Harrisburg man on Christmas Eve morning after officials say he took wreaths from gravesites and set the on fire.

Officials say they arrested 43-year-old Peter Custer after witnesses called 911 around 1 a.m. saying they saw Custer standing by a fire at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Hagerstown.

The Fire Marshal and Washington County Sheriffs Office's responded, concluding that Custer took plastic wreaths from three or more burial plots, set them on an access road and lit them on fire.

Officials say as Custer was arrested he referenced trying to save the earth and that plastic wreaths were non-biodegradable.

"This desecration at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park is morally wrong," said Maryland State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci. "Disturbing final resting places is contemptible, criminal and will not be tolerated."