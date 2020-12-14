Harrisburg man charged after leading police on alleged chase in stolen vehicle

Damone Twyman, 19, was one of the occupants of a stolen vehicle that led a Manchester Township Police officer on a chase into York Friday night, police say.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two Harrisburg men have been charged after allegedly fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle in an incident Friday night in York.

Damone Twyman, 19, was one of three occupants in a vehicle that a Manchester Township Police officer discovered was stolen when the incident began Friday at a Sunoco gas station on Church Road, police say. One other occupant was a juvenile offender, and the third occupant eluded capture after the pursuit ended, police say.

Twyman is charged with receiving stolen property and loitering and prowling at night-time, police say.

The identity of and the charges against the juvenile were not released by police.

According to the complaint, an officer patrolling in an unmarked vehicle ran the registration of the suspects' vehicle while it was parked at the Sunoco station and determined it was stolen. The officer followed the vehicle onto Interstate 83 until it exited on North George Street, then continued following onto Lightner Road while waiting for backup to arrive.

Once on Lightner Road, the officer activated his emergency lighting and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, turning south on North George Street. The officer broke off pursuit after observing the suspect vehicle run through a red light at an estimated speed of 75 mph, police say.

The officer continued searching for the suspect vehicle, and located two black males loitering in the area of 7th Avenue. The men appeared to be the same males the officer observed with the suspect vehicle at the beginning of the incident, according to the complaint.

The officer detained both suspects after a short foot pursuit. The first suspect was identified as a 17-year-old juvenile, the second as Twyman, the complaint states.