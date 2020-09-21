Harrisburg man accused of shooting another man during 2019 drug deal

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 24-year-old Harrisburg man has been charged with multiple offenses, including attempted homicide, after allegedly shooting another man during a drug deal last year.
Ivan Ledee is charged with criminal attempt homicide, illegal possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, and delivery of a controlled substance in connection to the Dec. 22, 2019 incident, Harrisburg Police say.
Ledee is accused of arranging to meet the victim to sell him 100 bags of heroin for $400, according to police. Ledee gave the man the drugs, but the man only gave Ledee $200, police say.
When the man attempted to flee, Ledee allegedly shot him in the leg at close range, seriously injuring him, according to police.
The victim provided a statement to police and identified Ledee as his assailant from a photo array, police say.