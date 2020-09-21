Harrisburg man accused of shooting another man during 2019 drug deal

Ivan Ledee allegedly shot the man in the leg at close range after the man tried to pay him half of the agreed price in the sale of 100 bags of heroin, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 24-year-old Harrisburg man has been charged with multiple offenses, including attempted homicide, after allegedly shooting another man during a drug deal last year.

Ivan Ledee is charged with criminal attempt homicide, illegal possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, and delivery of a controlled substance in connection to the Dec. 22, 2019 incident, Harrisburg Police say.

Ledee is accused of arranging to meet the victim to sell him 100 bags of heroin for $400, according to police. Ledee gave the man the drugs, but the man only gave Ledee $200, police say.

When the man attempted to flee, Ledee allegedly shot him in the leg at close range, seriously injuring him, according to police.