Harrisburg man accused of physically abusing 4-month-old infant

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man has been charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children after police say he severely abused a 4-month-old child in his care.

Mekhi L. Thomas, 20, of the 400 block of N. 30th St., was charged after an investigation of the victim's injuries, which were sustained on Jan. 29, according to Susquehanna Township Police.

Authorities were alerted after emergency personnel were dispatched to a home on the 1900 block of Locust Lane at 10:53 a.m. for the report of an unresponsive child. After life-saving measures were performed by police and other emergency personnel, the child was taken to Penn State Hershey's Children's Hospital for further treatment, police say.

An examination of the child at the hospital indicated that the child had sustained multiple internal injuries consistent with physical abuse, police say.

The injuries included bilateral subdural hemorrhages, retinal hemorrhages in both eyes, a potential skull fracture, and bruises on the child's legs, police say.