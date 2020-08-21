Harrisburg law firm pays $53,295 settlement to reimburse Medicare program

Angino Law Firm and two other parties agreed to an amicable resolution of an issue dating back to 2014, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg law firm agreed to a $53,295 payment to reimburse the Medicare Secondary Payer Statue, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

Angino Law Firm, P.C., represented a Medicare beneficiary in a state medical malpractice claim against Bloomfield Pharmacy, Inc., and Bio-Medical Applications of Pennsylvania, Inc., alleging that the pharmacies had dispensed an incorrect drug to the client.

In 2011, Medicare conditionally paid approximately $84,353 for the client’s medical care, Freed said. The Angino Law Firm settled the state medical malpractice claim in 2014 and received payment on behalf of the pharmacies.

Under the Medicare Secondary Payer Statute, the Angino Law Firm was required to repay $53,295 to the Medicare Program. Because the Angino Law Firm refused to repay the Medicare Program, the United States filed suit to recover the money owed to the Government in July 2017.

After extension litigation in the district court, the parties agreed to amicably resolve the matter, Freed said.

Under the terms of the settlement, the Angino Law Firm paid the United States $19,545.15 and Bio-Medical Applications of Pennsylvania paid the Government $33,750, which had been set aside in escrow from the state medical malpractice settlement.

The settlement agreement is not an admission of liability by any of the parties, but it does result in the Medicare Program being reimbursed the funds it expended for the client’s treatment, Freed said.

Enacted in 1980, the Medicare Secondary Payer Statue requires insurers to make the primary payment for services rendered by Medicare beneficiaries, leaving the Medicare program to provide benefits as a secondary payer.

Under the MSPS, Medicare may make conditional payments for a beneficiary’s care, then seek reimbursement from a primary source such as a primary insurance company.

The MSPS permits Medicare to seek reimbursement directly from a primary insurance company or another person, such as the Medicare beneficiary or the beneficiary’s attorney, who received payment from the primary insurer but does not remit the payment to Medicare.