Harrisburg Jewish Community Center celebrates Purim

Described as one of the "most fun Jewish holidays," Purim was celebrated by hundreds Sunday in Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Jewish Community Center (JCC) hosted its annual Purim carnival today.

Hundreds of people gathered in Harrisburg to celebrate the Jewish holiday.

Purim, which translates to "lots" in Hebrew, commemorates the saving of Jewish people from an ancient foe, Haman.

The celebration featured festive costumes, homemade food and gifts.

Officials with the Harrisburg JCC say the event is a way to bring members of the community together and to educate others about the history of the entertaining holiday.

"This is one of the most fun Jewish holidays, and everyone gets to come together," said Macy Box, the assistant youth director at the Harrisburg JCC. "It's really celebratory, kids wear costumes and it's one of the really fun times. It's just a good chance to be fun and silly."

The event also featured games and activities for families and children to play.